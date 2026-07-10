The release of the pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State has sparked widespread celebrations on X, with many netizens expressing gratitude after the victims regained their freedom following over 50 days in captivity. Earlier this evening, the Special Adviser to President Bola…...

The release of the pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State has sparked widespread celebrations on X, with many netizens expressing gratitude after the victims regained their freedom following over 50 days in captivity.

Earlier this evening, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced that all the kidnapped pupils and teachers had been rescued by security agencies.

Reacting to the development, an X user, Duchess Caroll, expressed gratitude over the victims’ release after nearly two months in captivity.

“Kidnapped Oyo pupils and teachers regain freedom from bandits’ captivity after 56 days. Lord, we’re grateful.”

Photojournalist Pooja also celebrated the development, writing, “The kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo, have been RESCUED. THANK GOD ❤️🇳🇬”

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Another user, Da Mayor, thanked those involved in securing the victims’ freedom while calling for justice against the abductors.

“The pupils and teachers abducted in Orire LGA of Oyo State are back. Thank God and thank everyone that was instrumental in getting them back.”

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Similarly, Akande of Ede wrote, “Thank God they’ve rescued all the pupils and teachers who were kidnapped in Orire, Oyo.”

KOMISI HQ described the victims’ return as emotional, saying their appreciation to the President and security agencies underscored the significance of the rescue.

“Freedom at last! The principal, teachers, and pupils who were abducted in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State have finally regained their freedom. Watching them express their heartfelt appreciation to the President and the security operatives is truly emotional.

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“I’m so happy they’re back home safe. This is a reminder that life is precious, and we’re grateful they made it back alive. Thank God for His protection,” he said.

On Facebook, Gbemisola Esther echoed similar sentiments: “Thank You, Jesus. To You alone be all the glory and honour for the great things You have done. We are happy to see you alive. May those who died during this period rest in peace.”

Alao Taiyelolu added, “Whaooo! What great news for a beautiful weekend. Thank you, Jesus.”