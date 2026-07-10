The Peoples Democratic Party has welcomed the safe return of the pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, commending the efforts that led to their rescue while calling for stronger measures to prevent future kidnappings. In a statement issued on Friday by its…...

The Peoples Democratic Party has welcomed the safe return of the pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, commending the efforts that led to their rescue while calling for stronger measures to prevent future kidnappings.

In a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the opposition party described the victims’ return as reassuring and stressed that no Nigerian should endure such an ordeal in pursuit of education.

The PDP commended the Federal Government, the Oyo State Government, security agencies and all individuals and organisations whose efforts contributed to the successful rescue.

“Although details of the rescue remain limited, we commend the Federal Government, Oyo State government, security agencies and all individuals and organisations whose efforts contributed to the safe return of the victims. No one should be subjected to such trauma in the pursuit of education,” the statement read.

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The party, however, urged the Federal Government to take more decisive action to prevent a recurrence of such incidents, insisting that safeguarding lives and property remains the government’s primary responsibility.

“We call on the Federal Government to take decisive steps to prevent a recurrence of such heinous acts. The protection of lives and property remains the first responsibility of government and is the irreducible minimum that our country and its citizens deserve,” the statement added.