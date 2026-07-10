Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has commended security agencies for the rescue of schoolchildren and teachers abducted from Oriire Local Government Area, over 50 days ago. TVC News Online reports that the victims were abducted after armed men stormed Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery…...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has commended security agencies for the rescue of schoolchildren and teachers abducted from Oriire Local Government Area, over 50 days ago.

TVC News Online reports that the victims were abducted after armed men stormed Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Oriire LGA, whisking away dozens of pupils and teachers into captivity.

Reacting to the development in a post on his official Instagram page on Friday, Makinde described the victims’ rescue as a huge relief and said the state’s immediate focus was on their rehabilitation and reunion with their families.

“Really grateful for the safe return of the children and teachers abducted from Oriire LGA 56 days ago. Our priority now is to ensure they are reunited with their families and support their rehabilitation after this traumatic experience,” the governor wrote.

Makinde also commended the security agencies that participated in the rescue operation, praising their commitment and sacrifices.

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“We also commend the security agencies that took part in the rescue operations for their sacrifices,” he said.

The governor further paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the operation.

“May the souls of those who paid the ultimate price rest in peace and may God comfort their families,” he added.

The rescue of the abductees was confirmed on Friday by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, who announced that all the abducted pupils and teachers had regained their freedom following coordinated security operations.

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Onanuga added that eight of the kidnappers have been arrested and are in the custody of the Department of State Services.