Oyo State Governor and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Seyi Makinde, is at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

Makinde arrived shortly after Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who recently left the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was received at the State House. Both proceeded directly to the president’s office.

The visit was disclosed in a post by the Special Assistant to President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Thursday, January 22.

The post reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receive in audience Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde in a courtesy visit at the State House.”

Governor Makinde, a member of the G5 group of PDP governors who opposed the party’s 2023 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and supported President Tinubu during last year’s elections, is part of a high-profile delegation engaging with the president.

At the time of reporting, the purpose of the meeting between President Tinubu and Governor Makinde had not been disclosed.