Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has inaugurated the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, declaring that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will be heading the council for a period of 2 years. The declaration follows the passing of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amen...

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has inaugurated the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, declaring that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, will be heading the council for a period of 2 years.

The declaration follows the passing of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs (Further Amendments) Bill, 2025, by the state House of Assembly, and the signing of the same into law by the governor.

Recall that the lawmakers had amended Clause 5 of Section 28 of the Chieftaincy Law to make the Council chairmanship rotational among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Soun of Ogbomoso, and the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

While inaugurating the Council, Governor Makinde said he had consulted with the trio of the Alaafin, the Olubadan and the Soun, with the three of them reaching a consensus that the chairmanship should start with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

According to the Governor, Olubadan will head the Council for two years before one of the other two takes over.

The governor said the absence of the Council had robbed the traditional rulers of some benefits from the state government, adding that with the inauguration, the Council now has the right to make demands of the state government.

He promised to do everything to ease the Council’s operation, adding that the renovation of the House of Chiefs, where the Council meets, would commence as soon as the Council sends in its request.

While noting that the new law might not be perfect, Makinde said, “We signed the law passed by the Oyo State House of Assembly.

“I signed it on the 14th of August, 2025. And let me say this, the law may not be perfect. You may make changes as you deem fit. That is why the House of Assembly exists. If the reality, further down the line, shows that one or two amendments are necessary and there is consensus. Why not? Because the lawmakers are there and it is their work,” he stated.

He added, “I consulted the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and the Soun of Ogbomoso. And the agreement we reached is that they will start the rotation with the Kabiyesi Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“So, on that basis, I hereby pronounce the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs inaugurated.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Ademola Ojo, said the inauguration of the Council was a testament to the enduring relevance of the traditional institution as custodians of the people’s culture and values.

He added that the inauguration also underscored the unwavering commitment of the state government under Governor Makinde to strengthen collaboration between government and traditional institutions.

Ojo noted that the council would serve as a vital advisory body in promoting peace, resolving conflicts, preserving cultural heritage and contributing meaningfully to the policy formulation and community development through their wisdom, experience and deep understanding of the people in their domains to enhance inclusive governance and sustainable development in our state.

While speaking with journalists later, Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, expressed appreciation to Governor Makinde for inaugurating the Council after a long hiatus.

He said, “Let me first of all thank the Executive Governor of Oyo State for working so hard to get this Council back into service. It is not an easy job. Even though he said it is not an achievement, I say it is an achievement.

“I remember the last meeting was early in the reign of my dear brother, late Abiola Ajimobi. And after that meeting, there was no more meeting, because one of the Obas went to court.

“So, I commend the effort put into place by the Governor to get it reorganised and standing again. Kudos to him.

“The Governor has told you that through consultations, we can achieve more. We are closer to the people. People normally trust us because they know that we are not partisan. We are not going to stand for elections, so there is nothing we can tell them which they will not believe because they know that we are not asking for votes.

“The only thing that we want is that our domains should be safe, our domains should make progress, and our domains must be conducive to all of us living. We want our children to be educated. We want light, we want water, and we want good roads.”