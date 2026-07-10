The Federal Government has announced that 39 more Nigerian nationals are being evacuated from South Africa as part of ongoing efforts to bring home citizens affected by the recent xenophobic attacks in the country. The update was provided on Friday by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu,…...

The Federal Government has announced that 39 more Nigerian nationals are being evacuated from South Africa as part of ongoing efforts to bring home citizens affected by the recent xenophobic attacks in the country.

The update was provided on Friday by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, in a post on her official X account.

According to the minister, the 39 Nigerians departed Johannesburg aboard an Air Peace flight arranged under emergency travel arrangements to accommodate those who were unable to return on Thursday’s evacuation flight.

Read Also: Fourth Evacuation Flight To Bring 270 Nigerians Home From South Africa

She explained that the additional flight was organised to ensure there would be no disruption or spillover from the ongoing pre-scheduled evacuation exercise for Nigerians who completed their travel documentation within the stipulated deadline.

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Odumegwu-Ojukwu disclosed that the flight was expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 8:50 p.m. on Friday.

She also expressed appreciation to the management of Air Peace for supporting the evacuation exercise by facilitating the emergency flight.

The minister further revealed that the final evacuation flight, expected to bring home about 300 Nigerian nationals, is scheduled to arrive in the country next week.

She reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the welfare, protection and safe return of Nigerians affected by the ongoing xenophobic incidents in South Africa.