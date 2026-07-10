The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the families of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oriire community in Oyo State following their successful rescue. In a statement signed on Friday by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Forum described the rescue…...

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the families of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oriire community in Oyo State following their successful rescue.

In a statement signed on Friday by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Forum described the rescue as a welcome development after months of coordinated efforts, intelligence gathering and disciplined operations by security agencies.

The NGF also celebrated with the families of the victims, expressing delight that they had been reunited with their children and loved ones. It commended the Oyo State Government for its collaboration with the Federal Government, which it said contributed to the successful outcome of the rescue operation.

The Forum praised the commitment and professionalism of the security agencies involved, expressing confidence that the ongoing collaboration among the military, police and intelligence agencies would lead to further successes in tackling insecurity and rescuing other victims still in captivity.

While sympathising with families and communities affected by kidnapping and related crimes, the NGF urged Nigerians to continue supporting government efforts to protect lives and property by providing timely and credible intelligence to security agencies.

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“We are especially proud of the commitment and professionalism of our security forces throughout the operation. We are confident that this impressive multi-agency collaboration will yield more successes as the security forces do more to neutralise all threats and rescue our citizens who are still trapped in the den of kidnappers,” according to the statement.

“While we sincerely share in the grief of families and communities impacted by kidnapping and related incidents, we appeal to citizens to continue to support government’s efforts to protect lives and property in every part of the country, including giving timely and actionable intelligence to security agencies,” the forum said.