President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound joy over the successful rescue of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oriire community in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, commending the military, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force for securing their freedom after 56 days in captivity. In a statement…...

President Bola Tinubu has expressed profound joy over the successful rescue of the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oriire community in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, commending the military, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force for securing their freedom after 56 days in captivity.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the operation as a major success, praising security agencies for their professionalism and coordinated efforts, which led to the safe rescue of the victims without collateral damage.

President Tinubu also lauded the security forces for arresting eight suspected abductors and neutralising others during the intelligence-led operation.

The President acknowledged the pain and anxiety endured by the victims, their families and Nigerians throughout the period of captivity, noting that the successful rescue had brought relief to the nation.

He assured that his administration would ensure justice for the rescued children and teachers, as well as for the family of Mr. Oyedokun, who was killed during the abduction.

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President Tinubu also commended the Oyo State Government for its cooperation with the Federal Government throughout the rescue operation and urged the state to strengthen security around schools to prevent similar incidents.

He further directed emergency response agencies to work with the Oyo State Government to provide the rescued children and teachers with the necessary medical care, psychological support and other relief services.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to combating insecurity and protecting the lives of Nigerians, while expressing gratitude to the armed forces, intelligence agencies and the police for what he described as a successful operation that ended more than 50 days of uncertainty for the victims and their families.