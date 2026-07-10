Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has reflected on her remarkable weight-loss journey, revealing that she shed 87 kilograms over the past five years, even as she continues to face body shaming on social media. In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress disclosed that she reduced her weight from…...

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has reflected on her remarkable weight-loss journey, revealing that she shed 87 kilograms over the past five years, even as she continues to face body shaming on social media.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress disclosed that she reduced her weight from 170kg to 83kg, stressing that the transformation was far from instant.

According to Badmus, the journey demanded years of discipline, sacrifice, pain, consistency and conscious daily decisions aimed at improving her health.

She described the experience as one of the most difficult periods of her life but said she remains proud of the progress she has made despite continued criticism over her appearance.

“Five years ago, I weighed 170KG. Today, in 2026, I weigh 83KG. That didn’t happen overnight. It took years of discipline, sacrifice, pain, consistency, tears, setbacks, and choosing my health every single day. It has been one of the hardest journeys of my life, and I’m incredibly proud of how far I’ve come,” she said.

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Badmus, however, expressed disappointment at continued body-shaming.

According to her, the same people who criticised her when she was plus-size are now criticising her for losing weight.

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She explained that it is normal for the skin to change after losing almost 90kg, and that she is doing her best to take care of herself with collagen, healthy living, and self-acceptance at every stage of the transformation.

“But here’s what breaks my heart… The same people who body-shamed me when I was plus-size are the same people body-shaming me now that I’ve lost the weight. What exactly do you want from me? When someone loses almost 90KG, it’s completely normal for the skin to change. Of course, my skin will adjust. I’m doing my best to take care of myself, use collagen, stay healthy, and embrace every stage of this transformation,” she wrote.

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The actress stated that silence in the face of insults does not mean the words do not hurt.

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She stressed that she is human and that words have consequences.

“Yet, every time I post, some people find something new to criticise. Just because I don’t respond to the insults doesn’t mean they don’t hurt. It doesn’t mean I’m weak. It doesn’t mean I don’t have feelings. I’m human. Blood runs through my veins just like yours. Words have consequences,” she added.

She added that achieving such weight loss at her age is remarkable, and that instead of pointing out perceived flaws, people should celebrate the strength and resilience it took to get there.

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“At my age, I think I’ve done something remarkable. Going from 170KG to 83KG isn’t a small achievement; instead of constantly pointing out what you think is wrong with my body, why not celebrate the strength, determination, and resilience it took to get here? If you don’t have anything kind to say, it’s okay to say nothing at all,” she continued.

Badmus also urged women to support one another, noting that much of the bullying comes from women despite constant calls for women to support women.

“And to my fellow women, this part is especially for you. So much of this bullying comes from women. We often say, “Women should support women.” But where is that support when another woman is fighting to become healthier and happier? Kindness costs nothing. Let’s stop tearing people down because of their bodies.”

She concluded that nobody deserves to be bullied for being plus-size or for losing weight.

She said she is proud of her journey and is still growing, healing, and becoming the best version of herself, and asked that people not love her body but choose to respect it.

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“Nobody deserves to be bullied for being plus-size, and nobody deserves to be bullied for losing weight either. I’m proud of my journey. I’m still growing, still healing, and still becoming the best version of myself. You don’t have to love my body, but you can choose to respect it. Be kind. Always. I remain Eniola Badmus…..A household name, Eniolabadmus,” she concluded.