Nollywood’s 2026 box office race has a new frontrunner as Love and New Notes stormed cinemas with a record-breaking N106 million opening weekend.

The romantic drama, which premiered on February 13, has emerged as the highest-grossing Nollywood release of the year so far, setting multiple benchmarks within days of its debut.

Distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, the film recorded the biggest opening weekend of 2026, the highest single-day gross for a 2026 release, and the highest-grossing film of the weekend.

Reacting to the milestone, FilmOne credited audiences for the impressive turnout.

“Thank you, everyone, for the Love you showed the New Notes and us. Love and New Notes opens with N106M, breaking multiple records in just one weekend.

“Highest Grossing Nollywood Film of 2026, Biggest opening weekend of 2026, Highest Single-Day Gross for a 2026 release, and Highest Grossing Film of the Weekend. Love and New Notes did not just open in cinemas; it kicked the door down. This was only possible because of you. Thank you”.

Lead actor Timini Egbuson also celebrated the achievement, expressing appreciation to fans and collaborators.

“All the glory must be to the lord. Woke up to the best news. This is me saying a big thank you to everyone who has contributed to the success of this film. We go harder. Please tell somebody to tell somebody love and new notes season”.

Directed by Kayode Kasum, the film is set against the backdrop of Nigeria’s 1984 currency change and weaves a story of love, ambition and personal growth during a turbulent economic period.

The star-studded cast features Odunlade Adekola, Sophie Alakija, Eniola Badmus, and Toluwani George, further boosting its mass appeal.

With its strong debut, Love and New Notes has positioned itself as Nollywood’s early commercial pacesetter in 2026, raising expectations for its performance in the weeks ahead.