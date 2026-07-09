Medical drama The Pitt emerged as the biggest contender for the 78th Emmy Awards after securing 25 nominations when this year’s shortlist was announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Comedy series Hacks followed closely with 24 nominations, while Widow’s Bay received 19 nods and Pluribus earned 18.
The limited series Beef also featured prominently, picking up 16 nominations.
According to the organisers, final-round voting by members of the Television Academy will begin on August 17.
The winners of the 78th Emmy Awards will be announced during the awards ceremony on September 14, 2026, with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay set to host the event.
ADVERTISEMENT
Below is the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
READ ALSO: Full list of Nominations, Winners At 2025 Emmy Awards
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Lead Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
ADVERTISEMENT
Lead Actress, Drama
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Zendaya – Euphoria
Lead Actor, Comedy
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
Steve Carell – Rooster
Matthew Rhys – Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Lead Actress, Comedy
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
Jean Smart – Hacks
Lead Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Lead Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
ADVERTISEMENT
Supporting Actor, Drama
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus
Supporting Actress, Drama
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root – Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Dale Dickey – Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn – Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Supporting Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jason Bateman – DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd – Half Man
David Harbour – DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins – DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton – Beef
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
ADVERTISEMENT
Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini – DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday – DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung – Beef
Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Most-nominated programmes
The Pitt – 25
Hacks – 24
Widow’s Bay – 19
Pluribus – 18
Beef – 16