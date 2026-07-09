In a bid to assist the Federal Government and Security Agencies in tackling issues of sea piracy and illegal oil bunkering along the waterways, the Tugboat, Fuel barges and seagoing vessel association of Nigeria has called for the immediate censorship, verification, and stricter control of all marine vessels and craft…...

In a bid to assist the Federal Government and Security Agencies in tackling issues of sea piracy and illegal oil bunkering along the waterways, the Tugboat, Fuel barges and seagoing vessel association of Nigeria has called for the immediate censorship, verification, and stricter control of all marine vessels and craft operating within Nigerian waters and the inland waterways.

The association says the exercise will cover tugboats, barges, tankers, fishing vessels, workboats, landing craft, patrol boats and other marine vessels involved in fuel transportation and maritime operations.

According to the statement, vessel owners are expected to provide proof of ownership, certificates of registry, tonnage certificates, amongst others.

This became necessary in view of the rising incidents of illegal bunkering and it’s impact on national security, revenue, safety and the marine environment.

The mandatory censorship would b carried out within 90days of the notice.