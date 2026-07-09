Residents of the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State could face a N50,000 fine or up to six months' imprisonment if they fail to provide waste bins or drums in front of their homes, under a proposed amendment to the council's environmental bye-laws....

Residents of the Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State could face a N50,000 fine or up to six months’ imprisonment if they fail to provide waste bins or drums in front of their homes, under a proposed amendment to the council’s environmental bye-laws.

According to The Punch, the provision is contained in an amendment bill presented by the legislative arm of the council’s Sixth Assembly during the second day of the Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Legislative Week.

The proposal was unveiled at a public hearing themed “Public Hearing on Bye-law Amendment,” which attracted traditional rulers, religious leaders, market representatives, community members and other stakeholders to review the draft legislation before its passage.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, the Majority Leader of the House, Rahman Ademola, said the amendment became necessary after the Assembly identified shortcomings in the council’s existing bye-laws.

He explained that the proposed legislation was designed to strengthen environmental sanitation and improve community development across the council area.

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“We discovered that the current bye-law requires amendment and additional provisions. This is why we called you here today so that we could dialogue. When these proposals finally become law, no one will say they were unaware,” he said.

Ademola disclosed that the bill would criminalise open defecation, indiscriminate waste disposal and the failure of households to provide designated waste containers.

According to him, anyone caught defecating in open spaces, drainage channels or other public places, as well as those dumping refuse, construction materials or debris in unauthorised locations, would be liable under the proposed law.

“Every household must have a waste drum or waste bin in front of the house. Every house or compound must have a waste drum,” he said.

The lawmaker said the council planned to embark on extensive public sensitisation once the bill receives the chairman’s assent.

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“If we all agree to this bill today, by the 15th of this month, the chairman will sign it, and it will become law. Copies of the law will be placed in police stations, markets and with various associations.

“There will be no excuse of ignorance because Agboyi-Ketu has an environmental task force that will enforce the law.

“If a house is found without a waste drum or waste bin, or a resident is caught dumping refuse where it is prohibited, such a person will be liable to a fine of N50,000 or six months’ imprisonment,” Ademola stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, Adetola Adunni-Abubakar, said governance should go beyond providing physical infrastructure to improving the welfare and economic well-being of residents.

“While I concur that Nigeria is a nation under construction, and for some time to come, infrastructure and amenities will remain the major deliverables on the wish list of our people, it is also pertinent that we look into other aspects of governance that benefit our people,” she said.

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Adunni-Abubakar noted that although the council remained committed to providing roads, schools, healthcare facilities and improved waste management systems, equal attention should be given to programmes that enhance livelihoods and stimulate local economic growth.

She also stressed the importance of collaboration between the executive and legislative arms of the council to ensure responsive governance.

“You are the most direct representatives of the people, the very closest to them in the third tier of governance. Your partnership with the executive arm of our local government is therefore indispensable. We need all that you bring to the table.

“We need the ones we bring to your chambers to be rapidly ratified. Let these stakeholders produce actionable ideas.

“Let us strengthen communication between the communities and the council and make laws that are executable while executing projects that our people truly need and desire,” she added.