The fight against narcotics trafficking along Nigeria’s maritime corridor has gained renewed momentum as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) deepened operational collaboration at the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Command in Lagos.

The renewed partnership was reinforced during a strategic engagement on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, when the newly appointed NDLEA Commander of the Tincan Strategic Command, Solomon Gbadebo Omotosho, led a delegation on a familiarisation visit to the KLT Area Command.

The meeting highlighted the critical role both agencies play in securing Nigeria’s ports, which remain key entry points often exploited by transnational drug trafficking networks.

Welcoming the delegation, Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Bolaji Lukman Adigun, underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation in safeguarding port operations.

He described the visit as a step forward in strengthening frameworks that balance strict enforcement with efficient trade facilitation.

Adigun emphasised that intelligence sharing, joint cargo profiling, and coordinated inspections are vital in disrupting illicit drug flows, noting that no single agency can effectively combat the evolving complexity of trafficking networks.

In his remarks, Commander Omotosho pledged to prioritise institutional partnerships, particularly with the NCS, to achieve stronger enforcement outcomes.

He called for real-time communication, enhanced intelligence collaboration, and unified operational strategies to dismantle organised drug syndicates operating through maritime routes.

The engagement also featured a symbolic exchange of plaques, reflecting mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustained cooperation.

Both agencies reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen coordination, improve intelligence-driven operations, and maintain vigilance in protecting Nigeria’s maritime borders from criminal exploitation.