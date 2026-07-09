The Ogun State Police Command says it has neutralised two suspected kidnappers and recovered an AK-47 rifle, mobile phones and other exhibits following an intelligence-led operation launched after the abduction of the Prince of Okun Owa, Prince Idris....

The Ogun State Police Command says it has neutralised two suspected kidnappers and recovered an AK-47 rifle, mobile phones and other exhibits following an intelligence-led operation launched after the abduction of the Prince of Okun Owa, Prince Idris.

The Command’s spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, July 9 in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, Prince Idris was abducted at about 7:30 p.m. on June 30, 2026, after armed men invaded his residence in Okun Owa and whisked him away.

Babaseyi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, immediately ordered the deployment of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, supported by other tactical teams, to secure the victim’s release and arrest those behind the abduction.

He said sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated tactical operations mounted pressure on the kidnappers, leading to the victim’s safe release on July 3 without injury.

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The police spokesman added that operatives subsequently intensified efforts to track down the suspects and acted on credible intelligence by storming the Agoro/Imodi axis.

According to him, the suspects opened fire on the operatives on sighting the police, resulting in a gun battle.

He said, “The operatives responded decisively, leading to the neutralisation of two kidnappers, while other members of the gang escaped with gunshot wounds.”

Babaseyi said a search of the neutralised suspects led to the recovery of “one AK-47 rifle with one empty magazine, two mobile phones, a bag suspected to be a ransom bag, and other exhibits linked to the criminal operation.”

He added that the bodies of the deceased suspects had been deposited in a government morgue for autopsy, while efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang and recover additional exhibits.

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Commending the officers involved in the operation, the Commissioner of Police praised the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and other tactical teams for their professionalism and bravery.

The statement quoted Ojajuni as reaffirming “the Command’s unwavering commitment to identifying, tracking, and dismantling criminal networks operating within the State.”

The police commissioner also urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and credible information, assuring them that the Command would sustain intelligence-led policing and robust tactical operations to protect lives and property across Ogun State.