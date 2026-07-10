A Federal High Court in Abuja has again postponed judgment in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's (EFCC) suit seeking the final forfeiture of 57 properties allegedly linked to former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN)....

A Federal High Court in Abuja has again postponed judgment in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) suit seeking the final forfeiture of 57 properties allegedly linked to former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, who had initially fixed judgment for 6 July after hearing final arguments, has now rescheduled the ruling to 15 July following her unavailability.

The matter was first shifted from 6 July to 10 July without explanation before being adjourned again when the court did not sit.

The EFCC obtained an interim forfeiture order on 6 January over the properties, located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states, alleging they were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities. The anti-graft agency is seeking a final order transferring the assets to the Federal Government.

Arguing for the EFCC, senior advocate Jibrin Okutepa said the commission’s application for final forfeiture was backed by a 47-paragraph affidavit and 46 exhibits.

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He urged the court to grant the application, contending that Malami and the other respondents had failed to prove the properties were acquired legitimately.

Malami’s lawyer, Adedayo Adedeji (SAN), opposed the application, arguing that the EFCC’s case was based on suspicion rather than credible evidence.

He maintained that the agency relied on extrajudicial materials that should instead be tested during criminal proceedings through cross-examination.

Adedeji also argued that several of the properties were acquired before Malami became Attorney General and therefore could not be linked to any alleged abuse of office.

He urged the court to dismiss the EFCC’s application and set aside the interim forfeiture order.

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Lawyers representing other individuals and companies claiming ownership of some of the properties also asked the court to reject the EFCC’s request, insisting they had shown the assets were lawfully acquired.

The court is now expected to deliver its judgment on 15 July.