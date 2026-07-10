Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the submission of his nomination form to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election. This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday. Governor Yusuf called…...

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the submission of his nomination form to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesman, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday.

Governor Yusuf called on Nigerians across political, ethnic and religious divides to support President Tinubu’s bid for a second term in office to sustain the current momentum of development, economic reforms and national progress being witnessed across the country.

The Governor made the call shortly after the submission of the President’s INEC nomination form to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Abuja Continental Hotel.

President Tinubu was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Kabir Masari, who formally presented the nomination form on behalf of the President.

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Governor Yusuf described the submission of the nomination form as another significant milestone in Nigeria’s democratic journey, expressing confidence that the President’s renewed mandate would consolidate ongoing reforms and accelerate the country’s development.

He also commended Vice President Kashim Shettima and the leadership of the APC for their commitment to strengthening the party and ensuring a peaceful, transparent and credible electoral process.

The Governor reaffirmed Kano State’s commitment to supporting policies and programmes that promote national unity, economic prosperity and inclusive development for the benefit of all Nigerians.