The statement was made by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, in response to INEC’s recent quarterly consultative meeting with political parties. The session, which included the Abdulraman Mohammed-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the PDP, was intended to engage parties on electoral matters.

Ememobong emphasised that decisions regarding PDP leadership rest solely with the party’s internal structures, rejecting any suggestion that INEC could influence or appoint party executives.

“We are aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission invited the leaders of political parties to a meeting today (Thursday).

“We are also aware that INEC extended the invitation to some former members of our party who are purporting to lead a so-called National Caretaker Committee, to represent our party, whereas there is no such provision in our constitution.

“This action, though ordinarily vexatious and capable of causing widespread breach of peace, will be met with all possible legal response.

“Though not unexpected of this current INEC leadership, but it is expected that an impartial umpire would have taken notice of the pendency of the matters in the Court of Appeal.

“This include the judgment which they are relying upon, which, when decided, will effectively affect the subject under consideration; and exercised restraint, therefrom.

“We can assure that INEC will not choose a leadership for our party,” Ememobong said.

He advised all PDP members to maintain orderliness and hopeful that soonest, the Court of Appeal would hear and determine all the cases as regards the leadership of the party.

“We assure that the rebirth movement of our party, under the able leadership of Tanimu Turaki, SAN, is steady and secure.

“It will ultimately surmount all these challenges, to present a stronger and more united party to Nigerians, as a credible alternative to the ruling party,” he said.