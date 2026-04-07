The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that it may be prevented from fielding candidates in forthcoming elections, insisting that compliance with electoral laws is mandatory for all parties. The Lagos State chapter of the…...

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that it may be prevented from fielding candidates in forthcoming elections, insisting that compliance with electoral laws is mandatory for all parties.

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that it may be prevented from fielding candidates in forthcoming elections, insisting that compliance with electoral laws is mandatory for all parties.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Lagos APC spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, said democracy operates within established legal and institutional frameworks, not sentiment or “alarmist propaganda.”

He maintained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the constitutionally empowered electoral body, must enforce regulations to ensure the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

According to him, any political party that fails to meet stipulated requirements must bear the consequences of its actions, noting that the situation confronting the ADC is neither new nor exceptional.

Oladejo cited past instances where the APC itself suffered similar setbacks, including in Zamfara State during the 2019 general elections, when the party was barred from fielding candidates due to invalid primaries, and in Rivers State, where internal disputes led to its exclusion from the ballot.

“These precedents reinforce the fact that no party is above the law,” he said.

The APC spokesman accused the ADC of attempting to shift blame for what he described as “self-inflicted challenges,” alleging that internal crises and lack of discipline had undermined the opposition party’s credibility.

He further criticised the ADC leadership, saying their inability to manage party affairs raises concerns about their readiness for democratic participation.

Oladejo stressed that the APC would not accept responsibility for the ADC’s predicament, urging political parties to resolve internal issues and adhere strictly to electoral guidelines.

“The electoral process is bigger than any political party. Heaven will not fall if the ADC or any other party fails to appear on the ballot due to non-compliance,” he said.

He reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to free, fair and credible elections, calling on all stakeholders to act in ways that strengthen public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.