A suspected cult clash in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, has left one person dead following a violent confrontation reportedly triggered by a dispute over a woman.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, April 5, along Abakaliki Street in the Mile 1 area of Diobu, where rival factions within the same cult group engaged in a shootout.

Sources said the clash involved members of the “Doggies” and “White Eagle” houses of the Deybam cult, who were allegedly contesting territorial control.

Tensions reportedly escalated after two members from opposing factions developed interest in the same young woman, leading to a confrontation that turned violent.

Eyewitnesses said gunmen opened fire during the clash, and a yet-to-be-identified man was fatally hit by bullets shortly after leaving a nearby store, as attackers drove past the area.

The incident sparked panic among residents, who fled for safety amid fears of stray bullets and possible reprisals.

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the killing, describing it as an intra-cult clash.

Police spokesperson, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Commissioner of Police had ordered a manhunt for those responsible, while security has been reinforced in the affected area.

Authorities added that investigations are ongoing as efforts continue to bring the perpetrators to justice.