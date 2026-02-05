The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has effectively recognised the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and led by Abdulrahman Mohammed....

Mohammed and the party’s Acting National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, were among leaders present at the commission’s first quarterly meeting with political party officials.

The meeting is reserved for national chairmen and national secretaries of all registered political parties recognised by INEC, signalling the commission’s acceptance of the Mohammed-led caretaker leadership.

The development follows a ruling by the Federal High Court in Ibadan directing INEC to recognise the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led committee as the authentic leadership of the PDP.