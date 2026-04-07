Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections. The move was confirmed Monday night by Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late ex-president, who revealed that Yusuf had already…...

Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The move was confirmed Monday night by Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the late ex-president, who revealed that Yusuf had already notified key stakeholders of his ambition.

In a letter dated April 3, Yusuf said he would seek to represent the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua federal constituency in Katsina State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), positioning his bid as a contribution to governance and grassroots development.

“With all respect, I am extremely delighted to write and inform you of my intention to contest for the seat of House of Representatives at the above-mentioned constituency (Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua), under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC),” the letter stated.

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“After wide consultations, I wish to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives, Sandamu/Daura/Mai’adua, as my contribution to ensure a good and qualitative leadership.

“Your support will help my ambition to succeed, to bring infrastructural development as well as human support and development to the people of this constituency.

“While expecting your full support and encouragement, I wish you all the very best in all your undertakings.”

Ahmad, in a post on his X handle, corroborated the development, attributing the decision to extensive consultations with political allies and community stakeholders.

“Following wide consultations, Yusuf Buhari, the son of our late boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, has informed stakeholders of his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for the Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua constituency under the All Progressives Congress,” Ahmad wrote.