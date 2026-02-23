Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, has sent a heartfelt congratulatory message to former First Lady Aisha Buhari on her 55th birthday. In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Tinubu described Buhari as a “supportive and patriotic Nigerian,” commending her contributions both...

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President Bola Tinubu, has sent a heartfelt congratulatory message to former First Lady Aisha Buhari on her 55th birthday.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, Tinubu described Buhari as a “supportive and patriotic Nigerian,” commending her contributions both to her family and the nation.

“I join the children, grandchildren, family, friends and loved ones to rejoice and celebrate Dr Aisha Buhari on the occasion of her 55th birthday,” Tinubu said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Lauds Bago on Birthday Celebration

She continued: “I applaud the grace, strength, courage, and love she continually exhibits as the Matriarch of the Buhari family. Her support for national development through her organisation, Future Assured, which focuses on improving the health and well-being of women, children and adolescents, is noteworthy.”

Tinubu concluded her message by praying for Buhari’s continued health and happiness, saying she wished her “many more birthdays in divine health, strength, joy and happiness.”

The congratulatory message highlights the mutual respect and recognition between Nigeria’s current and former first families, as well as the role of former First Lady Aisha Buhari in championing social development initiatives.