The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu congratulates Mohammed Umaru Bago, Governor of Niger State, on his birthday and lauds his courage, diligence, and commitment to the state’s development.

“The President celebrates with Governor Bago, his family, friends, and political associates on the special occasion, which provides another opportunity for appreciation, reflection, and more alignment with the service of the state, nation, and citizens.

“President Tinubu acknowledges the transformative leadership that the governor has provided in the state, especially on health, education, infrastructure, and the revolution in the agricultural sector that has earned him the epithet “farmer governor’’.

“The President believes that Governor Bago’s experience in the banking sector over the years and his service to the nation as a member of the House of Representatives have prepared him for the onerous, dynamic, and purposeful responsibility of repositioning the state and lifting many out of poverty.

“President Tinubu prays for the well-being of the governor, his family, and the state.”