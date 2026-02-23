Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has shared an account of how President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu stepped in to take care of him after a life-threatening accident years ago. Speaking in an interview on OYINMOMO TV, the actor described the couple’s reaction to news of his condition as ...

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has shared an account of how President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu stepped in to take care of him after a life-threatening accident years ago.

Speaking in an interview on OYINMOMO TV, the actor described the couple’s reaction to news of his condition as swift and decisive.

According to him, the severity of the accident left him in critical health, prompting both the President and his wife to push for immediate arrangements to fly him abroad for specialised medical care.

Balogun explained that although he eventually received adequate treatment within Nigeria, what stayed with him was their urgency and personal concern.

He said their willingness to facilitate overseas treatment demonstrated a level of compassion he did not expect.

Recounting a private exchange with the First Lady, Balogun said he once asked why she had gone to such lengths on his behalf. She replied, “You are a star of God, and they must not let your light dim.”

The actor noted that those words profoundly changed his perspective, strengthening his belief in the power of empathy and human kindness.

He added that the experience inspired him to adopt a guiding principle: showing care and support to others invites divine protection for one’s own loved ones a value he says he now strives to uphold.

Balogun said, “When I had an accident. President Tinubu and his wife stepped in and asked that I be taken abroad for treatment. I was well treated in Nigeria. I asked aunty why she did it.

“She said, ‘You are a star of God, and they must not let your light dim.’ It was from her I learnt that if you take care of someone else’s child, God will take care of yours.”