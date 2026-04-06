A socio-political group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State has appealed to the party’s national leadership to consider the former state chairman, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, as its governorship flag bearer for the 2027 elections.

Operating under the banner of “Like Minds,” the group said Bolarinwa’s track record and contributions to the party’s success in the state make him a strong candidate for the position.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the group’s chairman, Bayo Yusuf Ige, recalled that during Bolarinwa’s tenure as APC state chairman, the party secured victory in the 2019 general elections, ending decades of political dominance by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He noted that Bolarinwa played a key role in the “O to ge” (enough is enough) political movement, which ushered in the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Ige described Bolarinwa as a seasoned politician with experience across both executive and legislative arms of government, having served as a councillor, local government chairman, member of the House of Representatives, and state party chairman.

“His political profile is both rich and rare, and his leadership was instrumental in the historic emergence of the APC in Kwara State,” Ige said.

He urged the party’s national leadership to take into account Bolarinwa’s contributions in sustaining the party’s progress in the state, while calling on APC stakeholders to rally behind him as a reform-minded leader capable of consolidating existing gains.

The group also commended Governor AbdulRazaq for maintaining the achievements of the 2019 political shift and securing re-election in 2023, stressing the need for continuity through competent leadership ahead of the 2027 polls.

Ige added that the gathering of supporters from all 18 wards of Ifelodun was more than a meeting, describing it as a movement driven by shared aspirations and commitment to progress.

According to him, Bolarinwa’s support base is built on merit, consistency, and years of service, rather than inducement or imposition, noting that he has continued to inspire and impact lives through his political career.