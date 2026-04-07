Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have foiled a cross-border fuel smuggling attempt and arrested 16 suspected terrorists during sustained operations in the North-East. According to an operational report released by the Nigerian Army, troops of 3 Battalion (Mechanised), acting on credible intelligence, intercepted 19 jerrycans of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO)…...

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have foiled a cross-border fuel smuggling attempt and arrested 16 suspected terrorists during sustained operations in the North-East.

According to an operational report released by the Nigerian Army, troops of 3 Battalion (Mechanised), acting on credible intelligence, intercepted 19 jerrycans of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and two carts in Gamboru/Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State, near the Nigeria–Cameroon border.

The report stated that troops raided suspected smuggling routes in the area, forcing the suspects to flee and abandon the items.

https://x.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/2040908887327416504

In a related development, troops intercepted 16 suspects along the Biu–Buratai–Kamuya road in Biu Local Government Area. Although the suspects claimed to be members of hybrid forces, a search reportedly led to the recovery of ammunition, magazines, improvised explosive device (IED) materials, military kits, and several mobile phones.

The Army further disclosed that troops recovered a motorcycle earlier taken by insurgents during an attack in neighbouring Yobe State.

In Chibok Local Government Area, troops responding to terrorist movement engaged insurgents in a brief firefight, forcing them to retreat.

The report added that troops have sustained aggressive offensive operations under Operation Desert Sanity V, carrying out patrols and clearance missions across Sectors 3 and 4 to restrict terrorists’ movement.

It noted that the operations are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist logistics, dismantle criminal networks, and maintain pressure on insurgent elements across the region.