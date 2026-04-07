Tragedy struck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State after a lone accident near Christopher University, Mowe, claimed four lives and left eight others injured on Sunday. The crash, which occurred around 1:30 a.m., involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AGL 789 YL, according to the Federal…...

Tragedy struck along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State after a lone accident near Christopher University, Mowe, claimed four lives and left eight others injured on Sunday.

The crash, which occurred around 1:30 a.m., involved a commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number AGL 789 YL, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command.

Confirming the incident in a statement yesterday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Afolabi Odunsi, disclosed that 13 occupants, 11 males and two females, were involved in the accident.

He said the casualties included multiple injuries and fatalities among the passengers.

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“Eight persons sustained injuries, including seven adult males and one adult female, while four adult males lost their lives in the crash,’’ Odunsi stated.

Preliminary findings by the FRSC indicated that the accident resulted from a tyre burst compounded by excessive speed, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Emergency responders from the FRSC Mowe Unit Command were said to have arrived promptly at the scene to carry out rescue operations.

The injured victims were evacuated to Famobis Hospital for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at Idera morgue.

Odunsi added that the wreckage of the vehicle and passengers’ belongings had been handed over to the Motor Traffic Division (MTD) of the Redeemed Police Station for further investigation.

Reacting to the incident, the Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr Akinwunmi Fasakin, commiserated with the families of the victims and reiterated the need for road safety compliance.

He urged motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and ensure their tyres are in good condition before embarking on journeys.