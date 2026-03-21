The Queen Ewuare of the Benin Kingdom has challenged claims by the Benin Traditional Council that social media influencer Peller’s recent visit to the royal palace was unauthorised, presenting documents she says confirm prior approval. The visit, which took place on March 6, 2026, sparked outrage among palace officials and…...

The Queen Ewuare of the Benin Kingdom has challenged claims by the Benin Traditional Council that social media influencer Peller’s recent visit to the royal palace was unauthorised, presenting documents she says confirm prior approval.

The visit, which took place on March 6, 2026, sparked outrage among palace officials and led to calls for disciplinary action against both Peller and the Queen. The council described the visit as a “desecration of the sacred precincts of the palace” and accused the influencer of entering without approval.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Frank Irabor, Secretary of the Benin Traditional Council, said the visit constituted a “breach of protocol,” adding that Peller’s presence caused embarrassment and disrupted palace decorum. The council demanded that Peller appear before chiefs to explain his actions and apologise in writing. Queen Ewuare, involved in facilitating the visit, also faces potential disciplinary measures.

Reacting on TikTok, the Queen dismissed the council’s claims as “misleading.”

“Hello everyone, the issues at hand aren’t just because Peller came to the palace or because I gifted him; a lot has been happening behind closed doors,” she said. “The Benin Traditional Council lied that Peller’s visit was unauthorised and that I brought him to the palace. I hope I will be able to convince you all that Peller’s visit was authorised.”

READ ALSO: Benin Traditional Council Declares Peller Wanted Over Unauthorised Visit To Palace

To back her statement, Queen Ewuare shared a letter, stamped and acknowledged by the council on February 23, 2026, notifying the palace of Peller’s planned visit. The letter, titled Courtesy Visit and addressed to Oba Ewuare II, formally requested a brief audience for the influencer, accompanied by Uyiekpen Ogiefa, son of Chief Courage Uyi Ogiefa.

“With utmost respect and humility, we write to formally inform the palace of the planned visit of a very prominent online streamer, Peller, to Benin, and to the revered palace of the Oba of Benin on March 3, 2026,” the letter partly read.

The council, however, maintains that the visit breached protocol, insisting that the palace is “not a public thoroughfare or a location for frivolous content creation,” and emphasizing its role as “the ancient and spiritual seat of the Oba of Benin, governed by centuries of tradition, custom, and sacred protocols.”

Peller’s management, meanwhile, defended the influencer, stressing that proper procedures were followed and any perceived missteps were unintentional.

“This was fully respected, and the visit proceeded accordingly. That said, we understand that certain moments during the visit may have been perceived as inappropriate. Any mispronunciations or actions were unintentional and purely human, possibly influenced by excitement and the warmth of the reception,” the statement read.

“Peller is deeply passionate about promoting Nigerian culture, and it would never be his intention to disrespect the very heritage he is committed to showcasing to the world. At no point was it the mission or intention to offend or disrespect the culture in any way.”