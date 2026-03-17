The Benin Traditional Council has declared a Social Media influencer, Peller Wanted over what it describes as a serious breach of protocol involving unauthorized access to the Benin Palace by the social media influencer. The incident, which occurred on March 6, 2026, saw Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as “Peller,”…...

The Benin Traditional Council has declared a Social Media influencer, Peller Wanted over what it describes as a serious breach of protocol involving unauthorized access to the Benin Palace by the social media influencer.

The incident, which occurred on March 6, 2026, saw Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as “Peller,” gain entry into the sacred precincts without approval, sparking outrage and concerns over the sanctity of the revered institution.

In a statement Signed by the Secretary Frank Irabor, the Council condemned the act, stressing that the Palace is not a public space for casual visits or content creation, but a spiritual and cultural symbol deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions.

It noted that the influencer’s presence, alongside his entourage, disrupted the peace and brought embarrassment to the Palace and the Benin people.

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Following a preliminary investigation, the Council announced strict disciplinary measures against those found culpable. A Chief linked to the incident has been suspended indefinitely, while a staff member, identified as Omuemu, has been detained by the police and charged to court for aiding the unauthorized entry.

In addition, a Queen who appeared in the footage is currently undergoing disciplinary proceedings, which, according to tradition, could lead to her removal from the Palace.

The Council also revealed that the influencer was invited to appear before a panel of Chiefs but has failed to comply.

It has now issued a formal demand for him to present himself and tender an unreserved written apology, warning that failure to do so may result in legal action.

Reaffirming its role as custodian of Benin customs and traditions, the Council assured the public that measures are in place to prevent a recurrence and preserve the dignity of the throne.

The statement reads: “The Benin Traditional Council wishes to address the public regarding a serious breach of protocol and desecration of the sacred precincts of the Palace, which occurred on Friday, March 6, 2026.

“The council confirms that an individual, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, a social media influencer popularly known as “Peller,” gained unauthorised access to the palace premises on the said date.

“Mr Adelaja and his entourage entered the palace without the requisite permission from the council, and their subsequent conduct caused significant embarrassment and a breach of the peace within the palace grounds.

“The Benin Traditional Council views this incident with the utmost gravity. The palace is not a public thoroughfare or a location for frivolous content creation; it is the ancient and spiritual seat of the Oba of Benin, governed by centuries of tradition, custom, and sacred protocols.

“A staff member of the Benin Traditional Council, identified as Mr Omuemu, has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force. He has been charged in court for causing a breach of the peace and abetting the unauthorised entry.

“Furthermore, it is with deep regret that the council confirms that a Queen of the palace who was unfortunately featured in the incident is now facing serious disciplinary proceedings. In accordance with Benin traditions and customs, these proceedings may result in her removal from the palace.

“Following the incident, the council, utilising the same channels within the palace that facilitated the initial entry, extended an invitation to Mr Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja (Peller). He was requested to appear before a committee of chiefs tasked with investigating the matter to provide his own side of the story. Regrettably, Mr Adelaja has failed to honour this invitation.

“The council is therefore using this public medium to demand that Mr Adelaja presents himself immediately to the relevant authorities within the council. His unapproved visit has caused untold distress to many people, and as such, he must tender an unreserved written apology to the palace for his unauthorised access and the embarrassment caused.

“Failure to comply with this directive will leave the council with no option but to pursue legal action. The appropriate law enforcement agencies have been duly informed of this matter and are standing by to take necessary action against him.

“The Benin Traditional Council assures the public and the entire Benin nation that it remains the unwavering custodian of our age-old customs and traditions. While unscrupulous elements may occasionally attempt to undermine our sacred institutions, banking on the fatherly and forgiving disposition of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, they do so at their peril.

“The council wishes to state unequivocally that it possesses the institutional tools to immediately correct such infractions and prevent any recurrence.

“We thank the public for their concern and support in preserving the sanctity and dignity of the Benin throne.”