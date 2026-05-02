The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has extended an invitation to the Acting High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa for a meeting scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja. The objective of this engagement is…...

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has extended an invitation to the Acting High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa for a meeting scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The objective of this engagement is to formally convey the Nigerian Government’s profound concern regarding recent events that have the potential to impact the established cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

Discussions will primarily focus on the ongoing demonstrations by various groups within South Africa and the documented instances of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses.

The Ministry is aware of the growing discontent among Nigerians concerning the treatment of their nationals in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, it implores the Nigerian public to remain calm and reiterates the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of Nigerian citizens residing in South Africa.