A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Senator Ojang Onor, has entered the party’s presidential contest after purchasing its nomination form, vowing to reposition the PDP and return it to national leadership. Read Also S’Court Ruling: No Leadership Vacuum, PDP Faction InsistsMakinde’s Faction…...

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Senator Ojang Onor, has entered the party’s presidential contest after purchasing its nomination form, vowing to reposition the PDP and return it to national leadership.

Onor, who served as the senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District from 2019 to 2023, spoke shortly after obtaining the form at the PDP National Secretariat on Saturday, saying his decision was driven by appeals from party stakeholders and supporters nationwide. He expressed confidence that the PDP remains Nigeria’s most viable platform for democratic governance.

Describing the PDP as a “legacy institution,” he said the party had played a defining role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic trajectory.

“This is a party that has showcased the beauty of democracy, demonstrated resilience, and given Nigeria direction and prosperity,” he said. “It remains a people-centred platform with the capacity to deliver national renewal.”

He acknowledged the party’s recent internal challenges but insisted it had emerged stronger and more united.

“We have overcome our worst anxieties and weathered the storm. If given the mandate, we will consolidate on these gains and lead the party to greater heights,” Onor added.

The aspirant also highlighted the PDP’s record of democratic conduct, noting its history of conceding electoral defeat in the national interest.

“If you have seen the PDP in its days of glory, then you should be confident that it is poised to surpass those achievements and lead Nigeria into a new phase of growth,” he said.

In his response, the party’s National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, welcomed Onor’s aspiration and assured him of the party’s support within the framework of a transparent process.

“We recognise your intention and vision. The party will provide the necessary guidance as the process unfolds,” he said, reaffirming the PDP’s commitment to internal democracy ahead of the presidential primaries.