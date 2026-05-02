Former Minister Of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, has called on all Indigenes of Ijebu Ife in Ogun State, to unite and contribute to the progress of the ancient community as they prepare for the 30th coronation anniversary of the Ajalorun of Ijebu-Ife, Oba Adesesan Afolorunso Oguntayo. Senator Mamora,…...

Former Minister Of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, has called on all Indigenes of Ijebu Ife in Ogun State, to unite and contribute to the progress of the ancient community as they prepare for the 30th coronation anniversary of the Ajalorun of Ijebu-Ife, Oba Adesesan Afolorunso Oguntayo.

Senator Mamora, who chaired the planning committee meeting held at the Ajalorun Palace, described the forthcoming event as “a defining moment” for Ijebu-Ife, noting that stakeholders are committed to delivering an event that reflects the monarch’s legacy and the town’s rich heritage.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the former lawmaker said preparations were in top gear, with various sub-committees aligning their strategies to ensure a seamless six-day programme.

“We are not just planning a celebration; we are building a legacy. This anniversary provides a unique opportunity to showcase our cultural identity, strengthen unity among our people and project a clear development pathway for Ijebu-Ife,” Mamora said.

He confirmed that activities will commence on June 1, 2026, and culminate in a grand finale on June 6, attracting dignitaries, traditional rulers and guests from across the country.

Mamora disclosed that the programme will feature an array of cultural displays, traditional performances and recognition of key achievements recorded during the 30-year reign of the monarch.

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Beyond the festivities, he revealed that a ₦1 billion Legacy Fund will be launched as part of efforts to drive long-term development initiatives in the community. According to him, the fund will support critical infrastructure and socio-economic projects aligned with the town’s growth agenda.

“We are also unveiling a New Ijebu-Ife Town Development Vision, which will serve as a blueprint for sustainable progress. This is about the future of our people,” he added.

The senator further announced that a commemorative book chronicling the reign of Oba Oguntayo will be presented during the celebration, documenting milestones and the monarch’s contributions to the development of Ijebu-Ife.

Mamora commended members of the planning committee and other stakeholders for their dedication, describing their efforts as “strategic, focused and result-oriented.”

He expressed confidence that the collaboration among stakeholders would deliver a historic and dignified celebration worthy of the revered monarch, while reinforcing Ijebu-Ife’s place as a hub of culture and progress in Ogun State.