The Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians against a fraudulent recruitment message circulating online, claiming to offer employment into the country’s diplomatic service. In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the ministry described the message as fake and a deliberate attempt to…...

The Federal Government has cautioned Nigerians against a fraudulent recruitment message circulating online, claiming to offer employment into the country’s diplomatic service.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the ministry described the message as fake and a deliberate attempt to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The ministry said the fraudulent notice falsely informs recipients that they have been shortlisted for diplomatic appointments under the consular section of Nigerian embassies abroad and directs them to pay for the processing of a so-called “credence note.”

According to the statement, “the communication is fake, misleading, and the handiwork of unscrupulous elements seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.”

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The ministry stressed that Nigerian missions abroad are not currently recruiting and clarified that it does not conduct recruitment exercises through unofficial channels.

It further stated that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not conduct recruitment exercises through email correspondence, WhatsApp messages, or direct unsolicited contact,” adding that no fees are required at any stage of recruitment or diplomatic postings.

The statement explained that legitimate recruitment into the Nigerian Foreign Service is handled strictly through the Federal Civil Service Commission via official government procedures.

The ministry also warned that references in the fake message to Department of State Services clearance and attribution to its spokesperson were tactics designed to mislead the public.

Members of the public were advised to disregard such messages and report any similar approaches to security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services.

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The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and urged Nigerians to verify information through official channels before taking any action.