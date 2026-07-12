Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after its naval forces fired warning shots at a vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway via what it described as an unauthorised route. The announcement was made early Sunday in a statement published…...

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz after its naval forces fired warning shots at a vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway via what it described as an unauthorised route.

The announcement was made early Sunday in a statement published by the Arabic-language website of the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC.

According to the statement, the IRGC accused foreign powers of interfering in the waterway by directing vessels through “unauthorised routes.”

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The military said the decision followed a recent incident in which its naval forces fired warning shots at one of the vessels attempting to transit the strait through the prohibited passage.

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The IRGC did not immediately provide further details about the vessel involved or indicate how long the closure of the Strait of Hormuz would remain in effect.

“Given the precariousness that was caused by this unlawful interference by outside parties, the Strait of Hormuz is to be closed until further notice and until regional interference by the US ceases,” the statement reads. “No vessel or naval craft will be allowed to pass.”

The United States is demanding that Iran publicly state it will stop attacks on ships in the strait — and that all lanes will be open with no tolls through the waterway, senior U.S. officials stated on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. and Iran had agreed to continue talks despite an escalation ⁠of hostilities this week, while also declaring an end to the ceasefire.