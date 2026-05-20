Following late-night consultations with Apex leaders and party members, Lagos Assembly Aspirant Ajidagba Ajifat has stepped down for Lukman Olumoh ahead of the All Progressives Congress House of Assembly primaries in Ifelodun LCDA and parts of Ajeromi-Ifelodun....

Following late-night consultations with Apex leaders and party members, Lagos Assembly Aspirant Ajidagba Ajifat has stepped down for Lukman Olumoh ahead of the All Progressives Congress House of Assembly primaries in Ifelodun LCDA and parts of Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

The decision followed rising political tension and fears of violence within the constituency, with party stakeholders reportedly intervening to prevent clashes between supporters of both camps and ensure a peaceful primary process.

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Both camps agreed to support a peaceful process and respect the outcome reached by party leaders in order to prevent violence and unrest in the constituency.