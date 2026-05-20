Voting is yet to commence across wards in Lagos State as the All Progressives Congress (APC) begins its State Assembly primary elections for aspirants seeking the party’s ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections....

Voting is yet to commence across wards in Lagos State as the All Progressives Congress (APC) begins its State Assembly primary elections for aspirants seeking the party’s ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The primaries are expected to witness intense competition, with 184 aspirants vying for 40 constituency seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

While some incumbent lawmakers are expected to secure easy victories, several others are facing strong opposition as they battle to retain the confidence and support of their constituents.

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TVc News Reporter, Olamide Adeyemi, has visited several constituencies, including Eti-Osa, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, and Surulere, where reports indicate that voting has yet to begin across various wards.

Meanwhile, ahead of the primaries, a number of aspirants have reportedly stepped down from the race.

More details shortly.