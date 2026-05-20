The Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to China, General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), has said that protecting the welfare and interests of Nigerians residing in China will be his top priority as well as pursuing stronger bilateral cooperation in areas of human capital development, infrastructure, health, education, agriculture and security....

The Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to China, General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), has said that protecting the welfare and interests of Nigerians residing in China will be his top priority as well as pursuing stronger bilateral cooperation in areas of human capital development, infrastructure, health, education, agriculture and security.

He stated this during a courtesy visit on the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, ahead of his assumption in China.

Amb. Dambazau noted that China is home to a significant Nigerian population, largely concentrated in trade and commerce, and stressed the need to work closely with NiDCOM to provide guidance and support for Nigerians in the country while encouraging them to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria abroad.

On the bilateral relationship, he noted that Nigeria and China have maintained formal diplomatic ties since 1971, a relationship that has grown over the decades through multiple state visits.

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He recalled President Tinubu’s 2024 visit to Beijing, during which China expressed support for the Renewed Hope Agenda and Nigeria reaffirmed its commitment to the One China Policy, as the most recent demonstration of that partnership.

Drawing on his background as a former Minister of Interior and Chief of Army Staff, Amb. Dambazau stressed the need for security cooperation, noting that Nigeria stands to benefit from technical and strategic support from China in addressing emerging security challenges in the country.

Receiving him, Dabiri-Erewa applauded him as the first Ambassador to call on the Commission, saying that his experience in government and security would serve Nigeria’s diaspora community in China well.

She also described him as a strategic networker whose connections would greatly benefit Nigerians living there.

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The NiDCOM Chairman reaffirmed the Commission’s support for the One-China Policy that it would be relying on the Ambassador’s office to assist with data collection and documentation of Nigerians residing in China.

Dabiri-Erewa assured of the Commission’s support for the One China Policy and noted that beyond the diplomatic dimension of that commitment, Nigeria also stands to gain significantly from China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which presents concrete opportunities for investment in infrastructure, railways, ports and trade corridors that could directly benefit Nigerian businesses and the broader economy.

She stressed that Nigerians in the diaspora, particularly those in China, are well positioned to serve as bridges for these economic opportunities.

She also invited Ambassador Dambazzau to participate in the 2026 National Diaspora Day, scheduled for July 24 to 25, themed “Harnessing Global Diaspora Medical Expertise to Strengthen Local Health Systems for National Development,” as well as the Nigeria Diaspora Economic Conference (NiDCEC) in Toronto from August 12 to 15, and the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) in November 2026.