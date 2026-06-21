The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms and other incriminating items as part of ongoing efforts to tackle violent crime and enhance public safety across the state. The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Mohammed Dabban and Ndako Sulaimon, both residents of the Sabo area…...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers and recovered firearms and other incriminating items as part of ongoing efforts to tackle violent crime and enhance public safety across the state.

The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Mohammed Dabban and Ndako Sulaimon, both residents of the Sabo area of Sagamu in Ogun State, were apprehended by operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol attached to the Oyo/Ogbomoso axis during a routine patrol operation on June 15, 2026.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the suspects were intercepted while travelling in a gold-coloured Nissan Maxima with registration number FKJ 666 KA at about 10:48 a.m.

The statement reads in part, “A thorough search conducted on the intercepted vehicle led to the recovery of one live cartridge, one cutlass, two jackknives, one handcuff, assorted fetish items, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and one Soul-Safe uniform, thereby raising further suspicion regarding the activities and intentions of the occupants.

“Following these preliminary findings, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, psc, mnips, directed that the matter be transferred to the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) for discreet and expanded investigation.

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“During subsequent interrogation and intelligence-driven investigation conducted by the VCRU, the suspects made confessional statements linking them to armed robbery and other violent crimes. Further investigation also revealed that one of the suspects admitted to unlawful possession of a pump-action rifle reportedly obtained from an individual in Iperu, Ogun State.

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“Acting swiftly on this intelligence, operatives extended the investigation to Ogun State, where coordinated operations led to the recovery of two pump-action rifles, three live cartridges, and one expended cartridge from locations associated with the suspect and the alleged supplier.

“While the suspected supplier remains at large, concerted efforts have been intensified to apprehend all persons connected to the illegal possession and circulation of firearms and to uncover any wider criminal network linked to the suspects.

The Command wishes to assure members of the public that investigations remain ongoing to establish the full extent of criminal involvement and ensure that all persons found culpable are brought to justice in accordance with the law.”

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The Oyo State Police Command further reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing credible and timely information.