Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare and dignity of workers across the state, describing the workforce as the engine room of the economy and the backbone of governance. The Governor made this known at the Cenotaph in Asaba during the 2026 International Workers’…...

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare and dignity of workers across the state, describing the workforce as the engine room of the economy and the backbone of governance.

The Governor made this known at the Cenotaph in Asaba during the 2026 International Workers’ Day celebration, themed “Insecurity, Poverty – Bane of Decent Work.”

Represented by his Deputy, Monday Onyeme, Governor Oborevwori said insecurity and poverty remain major threats to productivity and decent employment, stressing the need for urgent collective action to tackle the challenges.

He assured workers that his administration would continue to protect their interests and create opportunities that improve livelihoods across the state.

In a joint address delivered by the Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku, alongside the Trade Union Congress Chairman, Comrade Asekutu Wilson, labour leaders said the theme reflects the harsh realities facing millions of workers in Nigeria and across the world.

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They called for stronger policies to address insecurity, poverty, unemployment and poor working conditions.