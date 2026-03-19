Foluke Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed how she discarded her precious gold jewelry into a lagoon after becoming a born-again Christian. In a resurfaced throwback video, the pastor’s wife recounted how her love for fashion once…...

Foluke Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed how she discarded her precious gold jewelry into a lagoon after becoming a born-again Christian.

In a resurfaced throwback video, the pastor’s wife recounted how her love for fashion once defined her style.

But joining the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) demanded a new lifestyle, one that discouraged wearing earrings at the time.

“Every woman loves fashion. The moment we were born again then in RCCG, it was a taboo for you to have earrings. So everything, I dropped it in the lagoon,” she said, reflecting on the step she took to align with her faith.

Foluke revealed that the discarded items included pieces she had even set aside for her child. Her decision, however, drew curious reactions. She recalled how her mother’s friend questioned her, suggesting she could have given the jewelry to her mother to sell instead.

“Whatever is not good for me is not good for my mother,” she firmly replied, emphasising her commitment to her spiritual convictions.

Looking back, Foluke expressed no regrets about the choice. “I don’t miss anything, not much,” she said.