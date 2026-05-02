The Nigerian Army has handed over a blogger and social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, to civil authorities over alleged attempts to incite discontent within the ranks. In a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, on Saturday, the Army said its…...

The Nigerian Army has handed over a blogger and social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, to civil authorities over alleged attempts to incite discontent within the ranks.

In a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, on Saturday, the Army said its attention was drawn to complaints by some soldiers concerning feeding and welfare, which were circulated on social media by the influencer.

According to the Army, preliminary findings indicated that the soldiers engaged in discussions with Chidiebere on a range of issues, including conversations it described as bordering on subversion.

“While the matter is being investigated for breach of the Armed Forces’ Social Media Policy and an attempt to misinform the public, preliminary report reveals that the soldiers discussed wide range of issues with Justice Chidiebere who seemed to be inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system,” the statement said.

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The Army further raised concerns over the implications of such engagements between civilians and military personnel.

“It is important to state that a situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security,” it added.

The statement noted that Chidiebere was taken into custody alongside the affected soldiers for investigation.

“Hence, Justice Chidiebere was picked by the Nigerian Army alongside the soldiers for investigation. While the soldiers remain in own custody, Chidiebere has been handed over to the relevant civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the Army said.

Reaffirming its commitment to due process, the Army said it would continue to work with relevant agencies to ensure accountability.

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“The Nigerian Army remains committed to the rule of law and will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure justice is served. We will continue to act within the ambits of the law in safeguarding our sovereignty,” the statement added.