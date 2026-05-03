Akwa Ibom State has officially joined the global aviation network, with the launch of international flight operations at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo. Governor Umo Eno flagged off the historic development on Saturday, describing it as a major step toward economic expansion and global connectivity for the state.…...

Akwa Ibom State has officially joined the global aviation network, with the launch of international flight operations at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo.

Governor Umo Eno flagged off the historic development on Saturday, describing it as a major step toward economic expansion and global connectivity for the state.

The event, held at the airport’s new terminal, attracted top government officials, including the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who rated the facility as the best airport in Nigeria.

Keyamo said the airport is more than just a terminal, describing it as a unique transit hub with the capacity to transform the state’s economy.

Governor Eno noted that international operations will open up opportunities for tourism, trade, and foreign investment, while positioning Akwa Ibom as a key player in regional aviation.

He also outlined plans to expand the airport’s infrastructure with a Maintenance, Repairs and Operations facility, a cargo terminal, and an aviation village.

The Akwa-Ibom governor credited President Bola Tinubu for approving the airport’s international status and acknowledged past administrations for laying the groundwork for the project.

The highlight of the event was the maiden international flight by Ibom Air from Uyo to Accra, Ghana, marking the airport’s official entry into international operations.

The flight, which departed Uyo at 3:15 p.m. and landed in Accra at 4:30 p.m., had Governor Eno, the aviation minister, and other dignitaries on board.

The development signals a new chapter for Akwa Ibom, as it strengthens its position as a gateway to business and tourism in West Africa.