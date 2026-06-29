Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that the ongoing Oyo Sugar and Derivatives Industries project is expected to generate over 500 jobs and strengthen collaboration with about 1,000 local sugarcane farmers....

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that the ongoing Oyo Sugar and Derivatives Industries project is expected to generate over 500 jobs and strengthen collaboration with about 1,000 local sugarcane farmers.

Makinde disclosed this in a statement shared on his X handle on Monday, June 29, following a meeting with a delegation from Saba Exports Ltd, led by its Managing Director, Khan Waseem Akhlaq.

According to him, the visiting team is currently in Oyo State to oversee the pre-commissioning and commissioning phases of the Oyo Sugar and Derivatives Industries Limited factory in Iseyin, a private investment project.

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“Over the weekend, we were pleased to meet with a team from Saba Exports Ltd… The team are in Oyo State to work on pre-commissioning and commissioning phases of the Oyo Sugar and Derivatives Industries Limited factory,” he said.

Makinde added that the state is optimistic about the commencement of operations at the facility, noting its expected economic impact.

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“We are looking forward to the commencement of operations at Oyo Sugar and Derivatives Industries Limited as it will mean over 500 additional jobs created as well as collaboration with about 1,000 sugarcane farmers in the State,” he stated.

He further disclosed that the plant is projected to have significant production capacity, including brown sugar and molasses output.

“The factory is projected to produce 24–27 tonnes of brown sugar and 18 tonnes of molasses daily,” the governor said.