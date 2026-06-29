The Coordinator of the Ondo Progressives Network, Idowu Falade, has faulted the list of candidates released by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a departure from the authentic results of the party’s primary elections. Speaking in Akure on Monday, Falade said members…...

The Coordinator of the Ondo Progressives Network, Idowu Falade, has faulted the list of candidates released by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a departure from the authentic results of the party’s primary elections.

Speaking in Akure on Monday, Falade said members of the group were dissatisfied with what they alleged was the substitution of names on the list released by the party’s national leadership.

According to him, the list does not reflect the outcomes of the Senate and House of Representatives primaries conducted across the state, insisting that the earlier list of winners released after the primaries should be reinstated.

“We reject the list released by the National Working Committee because it does not represent the true outcome of the primary elections. The authentic list of winners that was initially released should be restored in the interest of justice, fairness and the credibility of our party’s internal democratic process,” Falade said.

He urged the APC leadership to review the process that produced the latest list and ensure that the candidates who emerged through the primaries are recognized.

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Falade maintained that members of the Ondo Progressives Network remain committed to the ideals of the party but would continue to demand transparency and fairness in the emergence of its candidates.

He called on the National Working Committee to immediately withdraw the disputed list and re-release the earlier list of winners, which he said reflected the genuine decisions of party delegates during the primary elections