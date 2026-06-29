The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a warehouse stocked with expired baby wipes allegedly being prepared for illegal revalidation and resale to unsuspecting consumers....

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has uncovered a warehouse stocked with expired baby wipes allegedly being prepared for illegal revalidation and resale to unsuspecting consumers.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on its official Instagram handle on Monday, June 29, noting that one suspect was arrested during the operation while the facility has been sealed for further investigation.

According to NAFDAC, its officers discovered more than 240 cartons of expired baby wipes that had already been revalidated and repackaged, as well as about 20,000 additional expired wipes, equivalent to 625 cartons, awaiting revalidation.

“NAFDAC has uncovered a warehouse stocked with expired baby wipes intended for illegal revalidation and sale to unsuspecting consumers,” the agency said.

It added that the seized products, valued at approximately N42 million, were being processed for illegal circulation in the market.

During the operation, the agency said one suspect was apprehended at the scene while the warehouse was immediately sealed and the products evacuated for further investigation.

NAFDAC warned that the distribution and use of expired baby wipes pose serious health risks, particularly to infants and young children.

“The distribution and use of expired baby wipes pose significant health risks, particularly to infants and young children, including skin irritation, skin infections, allergic reactions, worsening of eczema or dermatitis, and an increased risk of diaper rash due to the reduced effectiveness of preservatives that inhibit microbial growth,” the statement read.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health and preventing substandard and expired products from re-entering the Nigerian market.

It also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities involving regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office or via its hotline.