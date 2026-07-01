The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspected members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate allegedly responsible for a string of abductions and killings along communities bordering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State....

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspected members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate allegedly responsible for a string of abductions and killings along communities bordering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State.

The Force disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday, June 30, by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, describing the arrests as a major breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against violent crime.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Police Force has recorded another major breakthrough in its sustained offensive against violent crime with the dismantling of a notorious kidnapping syndicate responsible for a series of abductions and killings along the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)–Nasarawa border communities.”

According to the statement, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS) carried out intelligence-led operations between June 24 and 26 across Gbagalape in the FCT, Mararaba in Nasarawa State and parts of Abuja, leading to the arrest of Buhari Adamu, 25, and Abubakar Saidu, 28.

The police said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were actively involved in several kidnappings, armed attacks and murders within the FCT-Nasarawa corridor.

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Investigators also linked the syndicate to the deadly attack on Gbagalape community on May 16, 2026, during which several residents were abducted, while others were killed or sustained gunshot injuries.

The statement added that some of the victims were later murdered even after ransom demands had been made.

Acting on information obtained from the suspects, police operatives raided the gang’s hideout at Gbagalape Hills, where they recovered an AK-47 rifle, 22 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, 14 cows and three sheep believed to be proceeds of criminal activities.

The statement added, “The operation also led to the murder of multiple victims after ransom demands were made.

“Following the arrests, operatives stormed the gang’s hideout at Gbagalape Hills, where one AK-47 rifle, twenty-two (22) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, fourteen (14) cows, and three (3) sheep suspected to be proceeds of criminal activities were recovered.”

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According to the police, the suspects have provided useful statements to investigators, while efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest other members of the gang who remain at large.

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, reaffirmed the Force’s determination to sustain intelligence-driven operations aimed at dismantling violent criminal networks across the country.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to intensifying intelligence-led operations against violent criminal networks across the country,” the IGP said.

The IGP also commended operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Special Tactical Squad for their professionalism and resilience during the operation.

He further appealed to members of the public to continue supporting the police with credible and timely information that would aid crime prevention, investigation and the arrest of criminal elements.