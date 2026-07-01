President Bola Tinubu has called on residents of Gomani, Dafa and Yangoji communities in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to safeguard the newly commissioned Gomani–Dafa–Yangoji Road, saying the era of abandoned government projects has come to an end....

President Bola Tinubu has called on residents of Gomani, Dafa and Yangoji communities in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to safeguard the newly commissioned Gomani–Dafa–Yangoji Road, saying the era of abandoned government projects has come to an end.

The President made the appeal through Senate President Godswill Akpabio during the inauguration of the road, according to a statement shared by the media aide to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on his X handle, on Tuesday, June 30.

Tinubu said the responsibility of preserving the road now rests with the benefiting communities, urging residents to treat the infrastructure as a collective asset for present and future generations.

“To the royal fathers, community leaders, our farmers, our traders and the youths of Gomani, Dafa and Yangoji, this road is now yours. Guard it jealously.”

The President warned against activities capable of damaging the road, including encroachment on its corridor, indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainage channels and acts of vandalism.

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“Do not allow encroachment on the rights of way. Keep the drains clear of filth and report any attempt to vandalise any section of this road. Use it to grow your farms, use it to grow your businesses and your children’s future will be assured. Government has done its part. The next part now belongs to you, the people.”

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure that public infrastructure projects are completed and properly maintained, stressing that taxpayers must see value for public spending.

“The era of starting projects only to abandon them is over. We will fund, we will finish and we will maintain the infrastructure we are building. Every single naira of public funds must show up as value for the citizens.”

He noted that the newly completed road would improve access to markets, schools and healthcare facilities, while reducing post-harvest losses, enhancing agricultural productivity and expanding economic opportunities for residents of the rural communities.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said the project fulfilled President Tinubu’s directive that infrastructure development should extend beyond the Abuja city centre to satellite communities.

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According to the minister, the contract for the road was awarded in November 2025 and completed in less than one year, a feat he attributed to the commitment of both the government and the contractor.

“This road was awarded in November last year. Today is June 30, 2026. It was completed before 12 months. That tells you this is not rocket science. It is commitment by the administration and commitment by the contractor.”

Wike commended the contractor for delivering the project within schedule and disclosed that the same company is expected to complete the Gbazango (Arab Road) project in Kubwa, which is billed for inauguration next month.

The minister also revealed that President Tinubu had directed FCT officials to consult host communities before selecting projects, a process he said ensured that government interventions reflected the actual needs of residents.

He explained that traditional rulers in Kwali had consistently requested the construction of the A2–Pai, Pai–Gomani and Gomani–Dafa–Yangoji road corridor, adding that the administration had now fulfilled all the commitments made to the communities.

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Wike further praised the traditional rulers for supporting the contractor throughout the construction period, noting that their cooperation contributed significantly to the timely completion of the project.

The inauguration forms part of the ongoing 31-day commissioning of projects executed by the FCT Administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the statement added.