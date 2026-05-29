The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, stressing that there will be no compromise on food safety regulations during the ongoing 2026 Hajj exercise. In a statement issued by the Commission’s management, NAHCON disclosed that Saudi health…...

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, stressing that there will be no compromise on food safety regulations during the ongoing 2026 Hajj exercise.

In a statement issued by the Commission’s management, NAHCON disclosed that Saudi health authorities have continued to enforce strict food safety standards to safeguard the wellbeing of pilgrims, especially amid the prevailing weather conditions in the Kingdom.

According to the Commission, some dinner meals served to pilgrims on the night of May 27, 2026, failed to meet the required handling and packaging standards and were immediately rejected in collaboration with Saudi authorities.

NAHCON explained that the action formed part of routine health measures aimed at preventing any possible health risks to pilgrims.

To cushion the effect of the development, the service support company reportedly provided alternative light refreshments for the affected pilgrims.

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The Commission further stated that members of the NAHCON Board promptly visited and briefed affected state officials on the situation to ensure calm and understanding among pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of NAHCON, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, has directed the Commission’s Security Committee to investigate the caterers involved as well as individuals linked to the award of the catering contracts.

The Chairman also ordered the Central Security Committee to probe some Tour Operators accused of bringing in more pilgrims than the number officially registered, while allegedly exploiting unsuspecting pilgrims during the Hajj exercise.

NAHCON warned that any operator found culpable after investigations would face severe sanctions, including the withdrawal of operating licenses.

The Commission also revealed that arrangements had commenced for immediate refunds to pilgrims affected by the rejected meal service.

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Reaffirming its commitment to pilgrims’ welfare, NAHCON appreciated the understanding and cooperation of Nigerian pilgrims, assuring them of continued support throughout the Hajj operations.

“NAHCON appreciates the understanding of the pilgrims and reassures all of its continued commitment to their welfare throughout the Hajj exercise,” the statement added.

The Commission concluded with prayers for the acceptance of the pilgrims’ acts of worship during the holy pilgrimage.