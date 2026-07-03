The trial of former Minister of Power, Olu Agunloye, over the alleged fraudulent award of the 3,960-megawatt Mambilla Hydro-Electric Power Project contract resumed on Thursday at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo, Abuja, with a prosecution witness affirming the accuracy of key documentary evidence tendered by the Economic…...

The trial of former Minister of Power, Olu Agunloye, over the alleged fraudulent award of the 3,960-megawatt Mambilla Hydro-Electric Power Project contract resumed on Thursday at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo, Abuja, with a prosecution witness affirming the accuracy of key documentary evidence tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Agunloye is facing a seven-count amended charge bordering on official corruption and the alleged fraudulent award of the $6 billion Mambilla Power Project contract to Sunrise Power Transmission Company Limited.

During the proceedings before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie, the fifth prosecution witness, Iliya John Iyakwari, concluded his re-examination by confirming that Exhibits EFCC 3D and EFCC 3K, containing extracts of the minutes of the Federal Executive Council meeting of May 21, 2003, were identical in their deliberations, resolutions, conclusions and directives concerning the Mambilla project.

Lead prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammed (SAN), reminded the court that during cross-examination on June 18, defence counsel, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), had asked the witness to compare the two documents, at which time he stated that Exhibit EFCC 3D was unfamiliar to him.

However, during re-examination, the witness reviewed both exhibits again and confirmed that the contents relating to the Federal Executive Council’s deliberations on the Mambilla Hydro-Electric Power Project were the same and reproduced verbatim.

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Following the conclusion of the witness’s re-examination, Justice Onwuegbuzie adjourned the case until July 6 for the continuation of trial.